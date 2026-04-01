On October 13 at 7 p.m., Dr. Brendan Stephens, the Jenny _ind Porter Protessor ot english, will lead a discussion ot Tony Tulathimutte's short story "The Feminist" at Burrowing Owl Books in Amarillo (2461 W. Interstate 40,

Wolflin Square).

Explore questions of performative morality, relationships, and the complexities of self-identified feminism in this thought-provoking story. Whether you've read it or are discovering it for the first time, everyone is welcome!

Presented by the Department of English, Philosophy, and Modern Languages in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities. We hope to see you there!