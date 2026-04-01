Great Books
Great Books
On October 13 at 7 p.m., Dr. Brendan Stephens, the Jenny _ind Porter Protessor ot english, will lead a discussion ot Tony Tulathimutte's short story "The Feminist" at Burrowing Owl Books in Amarillo (2461 W. Interstate 40,
Wolflin Square).
Explore questions of performative morality, relationships, and the complexities of self-identified feminism in this thought-provoking story. Whether you've read it or are discovering it for the first time, everyone is welcome!
Presented by the Department of English, Philosophy, and Modern Languages in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities. We hope to see you there!
Burrowing Owl Bookstore, Amarillo
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Burrowing Owl Bookstore, Amarillo
7406 SW 34th Ave. Suite 2B, Summit Shopping CenterAmarillo, Texas 79121
806.367.8961
burrowingowlbooks@gmail.com