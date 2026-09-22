Hays Symphony presents: Children's Halloween Concert

Haunt, whimsy and mischief abound in this tour through Russian composer Mussorgsky's masterpieces.

Festive Halloween pre-concert activities start in lobby at 1:30 p.m.

• Halloween costume parade (even though Halloween is the night before, we still welcome families to dress up for this spooky afternoon of music!)

• Arts and crafts

• Musical storytime

• Instrumental petting zoo

• Meet the woodwinds!

* This free children's concert is sponsored by Heartland Community Foundation, and the trick-or-treat bags come courteous of Werth Wealth Management. Special thanks to an anonymous Ellis County family for sponsoring our entire 2026-27 season!