Hays Symphony presents: Children's Halloween Concert
Hays Symphony presents: Children's Halloween Concert
Haunt, whimsy and mischief abound in this tour through Russian composer Mussorgsky's masterpieces.
Festive Halloween pre-concert activities start in lobby at 1:30 p.m.
• Halloween costume parade (even though Halloween is the night before, we still welcome families to dress up for this spooky afternoon of music!)
• Arts and crafts
• Musical storytime
• Instrumental petting zoo
• Meet the woodwinds!
* This free children's concert is sponsored by Heartland Community Foundation, and the trick-or-treat bags come courteous of Werth Wealth Management. Special thanks to an anonymous Ellis County family for sponsoring our entire 2026-27 season!
FHSU Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center
01:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Hays Symphony at Fort Hays State University
785-628-4533
hayssymphony@gmail.com
FHSU Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center
600 Park StreetHays, Kansas 67601