HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour: Forrest & Margaret McCurren - LIVE in Hugoton, KS
HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour: Forrest & Margaret McCurren - LIVE in Hugoton, KS
Don't miss a night of LIVE MUSIC & storytelling by your favorite country-folk duo, Forrest and Margaret McCurren. If you're a fan of John Prine, Townes Van Zandt, Emmylou Harris and other songwriting icons, you'll love these two. They're touring across the High Plains as part of their HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour, with six shows in July and two more in August.
Hugoton City Park
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
High Plains Public Radio
8063679088
jinzerillo@hppr.org
Artist Group Info
Forrest McCurren
jennyinzerillo@gmail.com
Hugoton City Park
300 S. Main St.Hugoton, Kansas 67951