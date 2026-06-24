HPPR Living Room Concert: Dawn & Hawkes - EARLY SHOW (Amarillo)

We try not to host shows in the summer in Amarillo, becasue there's SO much great live music...but HPPR made an exception for these two.

Get ready for some folk excellence on the High Plains! We are thrilled to finally host an EARLY SHOW (starting at 5pm CT) for Austin-based folk duo Dawn & Hawkes on the High Plains...and it's at our favorite listening-room venue: Chalice Abbey. We've been spinning their music since the beginning, so I bet you'll know more than a few songs!

Come at 4:30p CT to hang out, shop, get some Pan-Handlers Cafe cookies and Palace Coffee. We'll get the music going at 5p CT. (AHEM, because Sadie's Rangers is playing Truckin' at St. Andrew's at 7p CT!)

Please bring a donation to support the band; we suggest $15 cash per person, but pay what you can! All are welcome, and we hope you'll tell your friends and family about this show.

Thanks to the fine folks at Chalice Abbey for allowing us to host the show at their space -- and also mark your calendars for their Songwriters event on July 11th.

ABOUT THE DUO (from their website): Miranda Dawn and Chris Hawkes first met when he crossed an Austin barroom floor and asked her to dance. The first time they sang together they found a sound Texas Monthly calls “undeniably intimate".

Their initial duo effort, Golden Heart, climbed to No. 25 in Billboard’s Folk chart and landed at No. 2 in iTunes singer-songwriter albums and kicked off a whirlwind of cross-country touring and co-writing.

Dawn and Hawkes recorded their second album, Yours and Mine, in between tour dates with influential artists Alison Krauss & Dan Tyminski, Patty Griffin, Old 97s, Robert Earl Keen and showcasing at festivals like Austin City Limits, Folk Alliance, AmericanaFest, South By Southwest and TEDx on tours in the US and abroad in Denmark, Germany and Australia.

“We'd tour, come home inspired, record a song, tour, rinse and repeat” explains Dawn. Acoustic Guitar hails the musicality of Yours and Mine, as “Impeccable vocal harmonies and instrumentation” Huffington Post summarizes “Transcendent alternative-folk — you will find yourself craving more from this amazing, dynamic duo.”

While touring, the duo stored their possessions and lived on the road, drawing a lyrical soundtrack from American deserts and mountains, to the South Australian coast. Upon returning to Austin, Dawn and Hawkes finished self-producing their second full-length album, The Other Side, a collection the Austin American Statesman calls “10 new tracks of sweet folk-rock — instantly appealing tunes — rooted in the singer songwriter heyday of the early 1970’s, they also fit well into the modern-day indie-folk revival.”

The newest album from Dawn and Hawkes, Light Inside, was primarily recorded live – in one day – at Arlyn Studios, in Austin, TX. The songs on Light Inside, illuminated by the warm glow of family homes, old guitars, familiar stories, new infatuation and loyal, long-standing love, are captured with the sincerity of their live show.

In a time when the world seems more divided than ever, Dawn and Hawkes celebrate hope and our common humanity with an invitation to embrace the light that comes from all of us.