HPPR Living Room Concert: The Rockhill String Quartet - LIVE in Garden City!

Don't miss the Rockhill String Quartet, LIVE in Garden City, KS!

Classical music lovers, GET READY. The Rockhill String Quartet is coming to Garden City!

Featuring musicians with ties to Dodge City, Kansas City & the capital of Missouri, this gifted classical collective will be stopping by HPPR's headquarters in downtown Garden City, KS for a ONE-NIGHT-ONLY performance of modern works by Koncz and Piazzolla, as well as Haydn and Mendelssohn.

