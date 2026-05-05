HPPR Living Room Concert: The Rockhill String Quartet - LIVE in Garden City!
HPPR Living Room Concert: The Rockhill String Quartet - LIVE in Garden City!
Don't miss the Rockhill String Quartet, LIVE in Garden City, KS!
Classical music lovers, GET READY. The Rockhill String Quartet is coming to Garden City!
Featuring musicians with ties to Dodge City, Kansas City & the capital of Missouri, this gifted classical collective will be stopping by HPPR's headquarters in downtown Garden City, KS for a ONE-NIGHT-ONLY performance of modern works by Koncz and Piazzolla, as well as Haydn and Mendelssohn.
High Plains Public Radio Studios in Garden City, KS
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Event Supported By
HPPR
1.800.678.7444
hppr@hppr.org
Artist Group Info
Rony Castro
rony2006castro@gmail.com
High Plains Public Radio Studios in Garden City, KS
210 N 7th StreetGarden City, Kansas 67846