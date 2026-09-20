[LIVE MUSIC] Organist Sayer to perform “Interstellar” concert for World Space Week (Amarillo)

First Presbyterian Church invites the public to a concert featuring world-renowned British organist Roger Sayer as he begins his 2026 world tour here in Amarillo. Sayer recorded Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack for the 2014 production of the science fiction movie “Interstellar” produced by Sir Christopher Edward Nolan.

Two performances are scheduled on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 5 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 or $15 for students with valid ID and are available at the church’s web site: https://firstpres.com/

This Interstellar 10 program is Sayer’s solo rendition of the soundtrack. His program includes additional other-worldly works by Richard Strauss and The Planets Suite by Gustav Holst. According to Norman Goad, church music director and organist, “the performances promise to connect us to the cosmos when performed on our organ – now one of the 50 largest organs in the world, including enhanced digital capabilities and with special lighting effects.”

This October 06 concert occurs during World Space Week, declared by the United Nations and is the largest annual space event on Earth. Celebrated internationally from October 4–10, it highlights the contributions of space science and technology to the betterment of human life and aims to inspire students and to engage the general public. This concert is an official event in this international observation.

The church is located at 1100 S. Harrison St. For more information, please call FPC at 806-373-4242.

