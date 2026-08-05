John Michael Talbot Concert
John Michael Talbot Concert
John Michael Talbot - Concert in the Holy Spirit
Wednesday, August 26, 2026
6:30 pm
St. Mary's Cathedral
1200 S. Washington St, Amarillo, TX 79102
806-376-7204
Tickets are $15 each
Go to our website to purchase: https://stmarysamarillo.com/
We have group discounts available - please contact the church office for more details on discounts.
St. Mary's Cathedral
$15 per ticket
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
St. Mary’s Catholic Cathedral
806-376-7204
Artist Group Info
John Michael Talbot
St. Mary's Cathedral
1200 S Washington StAmarillo, Texas 79102