John Michael Talbot - Concert in the Holy Spirit

Wednesday, August 26, 2026

6:30 pm

St. Mary's Cathedral

1200 S. Washington St, Amarillo, TX 79102

806-376-7204

Tickets are $15 each

Go to our website to purchase: https://stmarysamarillo.com/

We have group discounts available - please contact the church office for more details on discounts.