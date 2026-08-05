© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
96.3 FM near St. Francis in northwest Kansas is off air due to technical difficulties. You can always listen to HPPR in the player above or on the HPPR APP.

John Michael Talbot Concert

John Michael Talbot Concert

John Michael Talbot - Concert in the Holy Spirit
Wednesday, August 26, 2026
6:30 pm
St. Mary's Cathedral
1200 S. Washington St, Amarillo, TX 79102
806-376-7204
Tickets are $15 each
Go to our website to purchase: https://stmarysamarillo.com/
We have group discounts available - please contact the church office for more details on discounts.

St. Mary's Cathedral
$15 per ticket
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

St. Mary’s Catholic Cathedral
806-376-7204
https://stmarysamarillo.com/

Artist Group Info

John Michael Talbot
https://johnmichaeltalbot.com/
St. Mary's Cathedral
1200 S Washington St
Amarillo, Texas 79102