Amarillo College invites the community to enjoy an evening of live music, local talent and summer tradition during the 2026 Jim Laughlin AC June Jazz Series. The annual concert series brings together accomplished regional musicians and jazz enthusiasts for free weekly performances throughout June.

June 2 — The Martinis

Known for energetic performances and crowd-pleasing arrangements, The Martinis will open the series with an upbeat mix of jazz standards and popular favorites.

June 9 — Amarillo Jazz Society with guest artist Drew Zaremba

The Amarillo Jazz Society joins nationally recognized saxophonist and composer Drew Zaremba for an evening highlighting contemporary jazz influences alongside traditional big band sounds.

June 16 — Polk Street Jazz

Polk Street Jazz will bring a blend of swing, Latin jazz and improvisational performances featuring many familiar area musicians.

June 23 — Esquire Jazz Band

A longtime favorite among Panhandle audiences, the Esquire Jazz Band will perform selections rooted in classic dance band and swing-era traditions.

June 30 — Jim Laughlin

The series concludes with a performance led by Jim Laughlin, celebrating the musical legacy and community spirit that inspired the annual concert series.