Learn @ Lunch - Jobs After Graduation (Dodge City, Kan.)
Learn @ Lunch - Jobs After Graduation (Dodge City, Kan.)
Join the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas and United Way of Dodge City for our next Learn @ Lunch: Building a Healthier Community Series, featuring Alissa Murphy, Director of Development with Jobs for America’s Graduates–Kansas (JAG-K).
Learn more about JAG-K and discover how local businesses can play a role in helping students build the skills, connections, and confidence they need for life after high school.
Lunch will be provided. Must RSVP by email uwayofdc@att.net or by calling 620-682-1122
This event takes place on the north end of the civic center, also known as the Dodge City School Administration Building.
Dodge City Civic Center
12:01 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
United Way of Dodge City
620-682-1122
uwayofdc@att.net
Dodge City Civic Center
2110 1st Ave.Dodge City, Kansas 67801
(620) 371-1001