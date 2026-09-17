Learn @ Lunch - Jobs After Graduation (Dodge City, Kan.)

Join the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas and United Way of Dodge City for our next Learn @ Lunch: Building a Healthier Community Series, featuring Alissa Murphy, Director of Development with Jobs for America’s Graduates–Kansas (JAG-K).

Learn more about JAG-K and discover how local businesses can play a role in helping students build the skills, connections, and confidence they need for life after high school.

Lunch will be provided. Must RSVP by email uwayofdc@att.net or by calling 620-682-1122

This event takes place on the north end of the civic center, also known as the Dodge City School Administration Building.