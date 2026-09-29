Learn to Homebrew Day, Nov. 7 (Amarillo)

The Amarillo High Plains Drafters is a community of home-beer-making enthusiasts in Amarillo. We gather regularly to brew, share, learn, and promote the art and science of home-brewing.

This local homebrew club is pleased to announce its participation in the 24th annual Learn to Homebrew Day on Saturday, November 7, 2026. This worldwide event, promoted by the American Homebrewers Association (AHA), invites craft-beer and fermentation enthusiasts of all skill levels to pledge to brew their own beer and join the global home-brewing hobbyist community.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Saturday, November 7, 2026 Time: 10:00 AM through approximately 2:00 PM (come and go as you please)

10:00 AM through approximately 2:00 PM (come and go as you please) Location: Amarillo Brewing Supply, 6650 Canyon Dr. #2, Amarillo, TX 79109

Amarillo Brewing Supply, 6650 Canyon Dr. #2, Amarillo, TX 79109 Cost: Free to attend

Free to attend Age Requirement: Open to those aged 21 and older

What to Expect

Demonstrations of the brewing process by club members, offering a live glimpse into how beer is made.

Meet & greet with Danny Henry, the owner of Amarillo Brewing Supply, who’ll be on hand to share insights into his business and the home-brewing world.

Opportunity to explore and purchase brewing equipment and ingredients on-site from Amarillo Brewing Supply.

A welcoming atmosphere for first-time homebrewers, experienced hobbyists, and anyone curious about the craft—bring your questions and enthusiasm!

Complimentary lunch will be provided for guests and club members.

Why Attend?

Whether you’ve never brewed a batch or you’re a seasoned veteran, this event is a fantastic chance to:

See the brewing process in action and ask questions.

Explore different brewing methods and equipment.

Connect with local home-brewers and craft-beer enthusiasts.

Take the first step toward your own brewing journey—or share your expertise with others.

The Amarillo High Plains Drafters are thrilled to open their doors and share their passion for home-brewing with the community. We invite everyone age 21+ to join us on November 1 at Amarillo Brewing Supply and raise a (home-brewed) glass to creativity, camaraderie, and craft beer!

For further information, visit https://www.amarillobrewclub.com/events-and-competitions/learn-to-homebrew-day