[LIVE MUSIC] Amarillo Symphony presents "An Evening with Beethoven"
[LIVE MUSIC] Amarillo Symphony presents "An Evening with Beethoven"
Experience the pastoral beauty of Beethoven’s Sixth, alongside the English folk melodies of Vaughan Williams and a virtuoso marimba spectacular with the symphony’s very own Ryan Boehme!
Featuring
Ryan Boehme, percussion
George Jackson, conductor
Repertoire:
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2
WT Composition Winner
Kevin Puts: Marimba Concerto
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 (Pastoral)
Amarillo Globe News Center performance Hall
$30 - $86
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Mar 13, 2027.
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
Artist Group Info
Chamber Music Amarillo
info@amarillosymphony.org
Amarillo Globe News Center performance Hall
500 S Buchanan St, Amarillo, Texas, 79101Amarillo, Texas 79101
8063784297