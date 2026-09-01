© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

[LIVE MUSIC] Amarillo Symphony presents "An Evening with Beethoven"

[LIVE MUSIC] Amarillo Symphony presents "An Evening with Beethoven"

Experience the pastoral beauty of Beethoven’s Sixth, alongside the English folk melodies of Vaughan Williams and a virtuoso marimba spectacular with the symphony’s very own Ryan Boehme!

Featuring
Ryan Boehme, percussion
George Jackson, conductor

Repertoire:
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2
WT Composition Winner
Kevin Puts: Marimba Concerto
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 (Pastoral)

Amarillo Globe News Center performance Hall
$30 - $86
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Mar 13, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
http://amarillosymphony.org

Artist Group Info

Chamber Music Amarillo
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/cma/
Amarillo Globe News Center performance Hall
500 S Buchanan St, Amarillo, Texas, 79101
Amarillo, Texas 79101
8063784297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/rentals/venue-information/globe-news-center-performance-hall