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[LIVE MUSIC] Amarillo Symphony presents "Made In America: Celebrate 250!"

[LIVE MUSIC] Amarillo Symphony presents "Made In America: Celebrate 250!"

Join this celebration of our nation with a dazzling new trumpet concerto that honors the iconic and hopeful spirit of composer Aaron Copland’s Symphony No. 3.

Featuring:

Repertoire:

  • John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine
  • Steve Reich: Duet
  • Brittany Green: Testify!
  • Jeff Scott: “Athena” concerto for trumpet and orchestra
  • Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
$30 - $86
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 24, 2026.
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

The Amarillo Symphony
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. Buchanan
Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/