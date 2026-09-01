[LIVE MUSIC] Amarillo Symphony presents "Made In America: Celebrate 250!"
[LIVE MUSIC] Amarillo Symphony presents "Made In America: Celebrate 250!"
Join this celebration of our nation with a dazzling new trumpet concerto that honors the iconic and hopeful spirit of composer Aaron Copland’s Symphony No. 3.
Featuring:
- Rossitza Goza & Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin
- Mary Elizabeth Bowden, trumpet
- George Jackson, conductor
Repertoire:
- John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine
- Steve Reich: Duet
- Brittany Green: Testify!
- Jeff Scott: “Athena” concerto for trumpet and orchestra
- Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
$30 - $86
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 24, 2026.
Artist Group Info
The Amarillo Symphony
info@amarillosymphony.org
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. BuchananAmarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297