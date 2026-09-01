[LIVE MUSIC] Amarillo Symphony presents "Verdi Requiem"
[LIVE MUSIC] Amarillo Symphony presents "Verdi Requiem"
Close the symphony season with
Giuseppe Verdi’s monumental "Requiem," featuring the Amarillo Master Chorale and our very own ‘Pavarotti of the Panhandle’ Eric Barry and a stellar cast of soloists led by Conductor George Jackson:
- Marina Costa-Jackson, soprano
- Raehann Bryce-Davis, mezzo-soprano
- Eric Barry, tenor
- David Crawford, bass
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
$30 - $86
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Apr 24, 2027.
Event Supported By
The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
Artist Group Info
The Amarillo Symphony
info@amarillosymphony.org
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. BuchananAmarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297