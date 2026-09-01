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[LIVE MUSIC] Amarillo Symphony presents "Verdi Requiem"

[LIVE MUSIC] Amarillo Symphony presents "Verdi Requiem"

Close the symphony season with
Giuseppe Verdi’s monumental "Requiem," featuring the Amarillo Master Chorale and our very own ‘Pavarotti of the Panhandle’ Eric Barry and a stellar cast of soloists led by Conductor George Jackson:

Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
$30 - $86
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Apr 24, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/

Artist Group Info

The Amarillo Symphony
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. Buchanan
Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/