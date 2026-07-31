Live Music at Painted Gulch present Miracle on 6th street, a community fundraiser for a family in need!

The Painted Gulch is happy to host a benefit for the Family of Wyatt Fjetland, who was injured in an act of violence at the Plum Creek Shootings here in Amarillo. He is in recovery after having a bullet lodged inside his brain, but he also has a newborn on the way this next month, little baby Leilani, due to be delivered sometime in August. While he recovers we are working to make sure he can focus on healing and being a new father, and not worrying about where the next meal is going to come from. We have 6 musicians who have graciously offered their time and talent to come play for us; Jaywalking Duo ft. Jay Seigel and Crow Chavez, Faith Spencer, Dannie Jo Lake, and the Strings Kings ft Sabin King, and Eric Hinojos. We will Have Let's Eat Food Truck, as well as Painted Gulch's Own Weiner Wagon, and Yellow Snow TX for food and refreshments. All Donations go directly to the Family to help support them in the coming days, and we will have a QR code where donations can be made for them as well. Come out and help us support a family in need, and show them what a strong community like ours can do to help!