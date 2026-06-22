Live Music at the Painted Gulch 07.18.2026 Featuring Tracer Spencer at 5pm, and Strings Kings at 7pm
Live Music at the Painted Gulch 07.18.2026 Featuring Tracer Spencer at 5pm, and Strings Kings at 7pm
07.18.2026 - Painted Gulch is Proud to Present Summer Nights on 6th! Join us for a come and go Live music event on historic route 66 is one of the most unique places in Amarillo! We will be featuring the very talented local musicians Tracer Spencer at 5:00 PM, and The Strings Kings at 7:00 PM. Come on out, and enjoy this open air venue with a touch of History and Art! Tucked behind the well known Texas Route 66 Event Center, and RagTown Arts, by Leslie Patterson! We hope to see you there!
The Painted Gulch
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Painted Gulch
8064377333
paintedgulch@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Tracer Spencer, The Strings Kings
The Painted Gulch
1900 SW 6th AveAmarillo, Texas 79106
8064377333
paintedgulch@gmail.com