Live Music at the Painted Gulch featuring Dani Bee at 5pm, and Arieon Keller at 7 pm!
Live Music at the Painted Gulch featuring Dani Bee at 5pm, and Arieon Keller at 7 pm!
The First show for August in our Summer Nights on 6th Series with the Spectacular Dani Bee starting us off at 5 pm, followed by Amazing Arieon Keller at 7 pm! Join us in the Painted Gulch on Historic Route 66 for an outstanding showcase of local talent, in one of the most unique spots on Route 66. Food Trucks will be here, as well as drinks, and plenty of Shopping and Art from our Sponsors, the Texas Route 66 Visitor Center, and Ragtown Arts by Leslie Patterson
The Painted Gulch
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Painted Gulch
806-437-7333
Paintedgulch@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Dani Bee, Arieon Keller
strife2013@gmail.com
The Painted Gulch
1900 SW 6th StAmarillo, Texas 79106
8064377333
paintedgulch@gmail.com