Live Music at the Painted Gulch! Featuring Plemon's Bridge! Sound check at 5, Music starts at 6!
Live Music at the Painted Gulch! Featuring Plemon's Bridge! Sound check at 5, Music starts at 6!
August 22, Plemons Bridge will be live at the Painted Gulch in Amarillo on Historic Route 66! Come for A night of entertainment, food, shopping and Art! 1900 SW 6th st Behind the Texas Route 66 Visitor Center by RagTown Arts. Come join us!!
The Painted Gulch
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Painted Gulch
806-437-7333
Paintedgulch@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Plemons Bridge
strife2013@gmail.com
The Painted Gulch
1900 SW 6th StAmarillo, Texas 79106
8064377333
paintedgulch@gmail.com