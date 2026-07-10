Live Music at the Painted Gulch, featuring Tracer Spencer at 5pm followed by The Strings Kings at 7pm!
Live Music at the Painted Gulch, featuring Tracer Spencer at 5pm followed by The Strings Kings at 7pm!
The Second show for our Summer Nights on 6th Series with the talented Tracer Spencer starting us off at 5 pm, followed by the Amazing Duo of The Strings Kings at 9 pm! Join us in the Painted Gulch on Historic Route 66 for an outstanding showcase of local talent, in one of the most unique spots on Route 66. Food Trucks will be here, as well as drinks, and plenty of Shopping and Art from our Sponsors, the Texas Route 66 Visitor Center, and Ragtown Arts by Leslie Patterson. It's sure to be an evening you won't want to miss! See you there!
The Painted Gulch
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Painted Gulch
806-437-7333
Paintedgulch@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Tracer Spencer, The Strings Kings
strife2013@gmail.com
The Painted Gulch
1900 SW 6th StAmarillo, Texas 79106
8064377333
paintedgulch@gmail.com