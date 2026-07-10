Live Music at the Painted Gulch, featuring Tracer Spencer at 5pm followed by The Strings Kings at 7pm!

The Second show for our Summer Nights on 6th Series with the talented Tracer Spencer starting us off at 5 pm, followed by the Amazing Duo of The Strings Kings at 9 pm! Join us in the Painted Gulch on Historic Route 66 for an outstanding showcase of local talent, in one of the most unique spots on Route 66. Food Trucks will be here, as well as drinks, and plenty of Shopping and Art from our Sponsors, the Texas Route 66 Visitor Center, and Ragtown Arts by Leslie Patterson. It's sure to be an evening you won't want to miss! See you there!