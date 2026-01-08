Live Music at the Painted Gulch! Summer Nights on 6th Featuring Dani Bee at 6, and Arieon Keller at 730!
Live Music at the Painted Gulch! Summer Nights on 6th Featuring Dani Bee at 6, and Arieon Keller at 730!
Summer Nights on 6th in the Painted Gulch Presents the first show of August Featuring the well Known Arieon Keller, and Dani Bee! Sound check starts at 5, music starts at 6, and we will have Food Trucks, and Refreshments available on site! Come experience a vibe in a location unlike any other. Family Friendly, Community-Centric, on historic Route 66!
The Painted Gulch
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Painted Gulch
806-437-7333
Paintedgulch@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Arieon Keller, and Dani Bee
strife2013@gmail.com
The Painted Gulch
1900 SW 6th StAmarillo, Texas 79106
8064377333
paintedgulch@gmail.com