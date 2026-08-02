Live Music at the Painted Gulch! Summer Nights on 6th Featuring the Turnkey Tyrants at 6, Mia Gloria at 7:30
Live Music at the Painted Gulch! Summer Nights on 6th Featuring the Turnkey Tyrants at 6, Mia Gloria at 7:30
The third show for our August Summer Nights on 6th Series in the Painted Gulch, featuring the long awaited return of the Turnkey Tyrants featuring Lowercase J, and Eric Hinojos! Followed by the very popular Mia Gloria, a wonderful local singer songwriter starting at 7:30! We will have food and refreshments available! So Come out, and enjoy a nice night under the Texas sky listening to amazing local musicians!
The Painted Gulch
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Painted Gulch
806-437-7333
Paintedgulch@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Turnkey Tyrants, and Mia Gloria
strife2013@gmail.com
The Painted Gulch
1900 SW 6th StAmarillo, Texas 79106
8064377333
paintedgulch@gmail.com