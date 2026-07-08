Live Music at the Painted Gulch! Summer Nights on 6th July 25th Featuring Tim Wiles, Dave McNeir and Bergundi Rose
Live Music at the Painted Gulch! Summer Nights on 6th July 25th Featuring Tim Wiles, Dave McNeir and Bergundi Rose
For the last show of July we will be featuring two sets of well known musicians in town who have played in many different places all over. Come listen to the music on one of the most unique spots on all of Route 66 located at 1900 SW 6th st in the Painted Gulch! presented by the Texas Route 66 Visitor Center, and Ragtown arts by Leslie Patterson! Food trucks will be present there will be food, drinks, art, and shopping! Dont miss out!
The Painted Gulch
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Painted Gulch
806-437-7333
Paintedgulch@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Tim Wiles, Dave McNeir and Bergundi Rose
strife2013@gmail.com
The Painted Gulch
1900 SW 6th StAmarillo, Texas 79106
8064377333
paintedgulch@gmail.com