Live Music at the Painted Gulch! Summer Nights on 6th July 25th Featuring Tim Wiles, Dave McNeir and Bergundi Rose

For the last show of July we will be featuring two sets of well known musicians in town who have played in many different places all over. Come listen to the music on one of the most unique spots on all of Route 66 located at 1900 SW 6th st in the Painted Gulch! presented by the Texas Route 66 Visitor Center, and Ragtown arts by Leslie Patterson! Food trucks will be present there will be food, drinks, art, and shopping! Dont miss out!