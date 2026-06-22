Live Music at the Painted Gulch with Tim Wiles at 5pm, and Dave McNeir and Burgundy Rose Thurman at 7 PM

07.25.2026 -

Painted Gulch is Proud to Present Summer Nights on 6th! Join us for a come and go Live music event on historic route 66 is one of the most unique places in Amarillo! We will be featuring the very talented local musicians Tim Wiles at 5:00 PM, and Dave McNeir with Burgundy Rose Thurman at 7:00 PM. Come on out, and enjoy this open air venue with a touch of History and Art! Tucked behind the well known Texas Route 66 Event Center, and RagTown Arts, by Leslie Patterson! We hope to see you there!

