Live Music at the Painted Gulch with Tim Wiles at 5pm, followed by Dave McNeir and Bergundi Rose at 7 PM
Live Music at the Painted Gulch with Tim Wiles at 5pm, followed by Dave McNeir and Bergundi Rose at 7 PM
The final show of July for our Summer Nights on 6th Series with Tim Wiles evening at 5 pm, followed by the well known Duo of Dave McNeir and Bergundi Rose at 7 pm! Join us in the Painted Gulch on Historic Route 66 for an outstanding showcase of local talent, in one of the most unique spots on Route 66. Food Trucks will be here, as well as drinks, and plenty of Shopping and Art from our Sponsors, the Texas Route 66 Visitor Center, and Ragtown Arts by Leslie Patterson
The Painted Gulch
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Painted Gulch
806-437-7333
Paintedgulch@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Tim Wiles, Dave McNeir and Bergundi Rose
strife2013@gmail.com
The Painted Gulch
1900 SW 6th StAmarillo, Texas 79106
8064377333
paintedgulch@gmail.com