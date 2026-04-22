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LIVE MUSIC | BREANNE STONE AT TORTUGA BREWING

LIVE MUSIC | BREANNE STONE AT TORTUGA BREWING

This spring, Nebraska musician BreAnne Stone returns to the road for her second year touring across the High Plains, bringing her soulful, folk-inspired sound to a mix of familiar venues and new communities along the way.

She’ll also be featured on High Plains Public Radio, sharing music and stories from the road and offering listeners a closer look at the heart behind her songwriting.

Tour stops include:

May 1 – Pampa, TX | Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center
May 15 – Amarillo, TX | Old Tascosa Brewery
May 16 – Norman, OK | NCOM Cyberhall
May 22 – Dodge City, KS | Boothill Distillery
May 23 – Liberal, KS | Tortuga Brewing
July 3 – Sharon Springs, KS | Strand Theater

Tortuga Brewing Company
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 23 Apr 2026

Event Supported By

Tortuga Brewing Company
620-209-9961
https://www.facebook.com/TortugaBrewCo/

Artist Group Info

BREANNE STONE
BREANNESTONEMUSIC@GMAIL.COM
BREANNESTONE.COM
Tortuga Brewing Company
103 W 2nd St
Liberal , Kansas 67901
620-209-9961
https://www.facebook.com/TortugaBrewCo/