LIVE MUSIC | BREANNE STONE AT TORTUGA BREWING

This spring, Nebraska musician BreAnne Stone returns to the road for her second year touring across the High Plains, bringing her soulful, folk-inspired sound to a mix of familiar venues and new communities along the way.

She’ll also be featured on High Plains Public Radio, sharing music and stories from the road and offering listeners a closer look at the heart behind her songwriting.

Tour stops include:

May 1 – Pampa, TX | Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center

May 15 – Amarillo, TX | Old Tascosa Brewery

May 16 – Norman, OK | NCOM Cyberhall

May 22 – Dodge City, KS | Boothill Distillery

May 23 – Liberal, KS | Tortuga Brewing

July 3 – Sharon Springs, KS | Strand Theater