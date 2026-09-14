[LIVE MUSIC] Foghat with Head East at United Wireless Arena (Dodge City, Kan.)

Foghat is still going as strong as ever! Celebrate 51 years of “Slow Ride,” the timeless anthem that put them on the global map.

Their fanbase now spans generations. Whether you first heard “Slow Ride” blasting from your older brother’s stereo, playing on Guitar Hero III, in the movie Dazed & Confused or Top Gun: Maverick, the band’s infectious energy keeps pulling people in.

Boomers to Gen Z, everyone shows up for the party—and Foghat brings it every single night.

The legendary classic rock band Head East has long set the standard for authentic, full-vocal, goodtime rock harmonies that few bands can equal. Their high-energy shows are filled with superb vocals, flashy guitar work and memorable keyboard melodies that continue to rock audiences of all ages.

*Please remember United Wireless Arena has a clear-bag policy