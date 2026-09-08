[LIVE MUSIC] George Ensle - Live in Lubbock, TX

Songwriter - Performer - Educator - Producer

As a start, the words above describe George Ensle. His tenure in all is lengthy. He is also a Texas Commission on the Arts Touring Roster Artist and a fine human. His performances are filled with wit, wisdom, grit, and always hope, accompanying his edgy vocals with intricate fingerstyle guitar, resonator, and keyboard.

“George Ensle…a song painter…mood-set pieces and deft strokes of masterful picking…easy…beautiful…blusey…crafts a touching portrait.” Austin Chronicle