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[LIVE MUSIC] George Ensle - Live in Lubbock, TX

[LIVE MUSIC] George Ensle - Live in Lubbock, TX

Songwriter - Performer - Educator - Producer

As a start, the words above describe George Ensle. His tenure in all is lengthy. He is also a Texas Commission on the Arts Touring Roster Artist and a fine human. His performances are filled with wit, wisdom, grit, and always hope, accompanying his edgy vocals with intricate fingerstyle guitar, resonator, and keyboard.

“George Ensle…a song painter…mood-set pieces and deft strokes of masterful picking…easy…beautiful…blusey…crafts a touching portrait.” Austin Chronicle

Rockin' Box 33
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

George Ensle
jennyinzerillo@gmail.com
https://georgeensle.com/home
Rockin' Box 33
3120 20th St
Lubbock, Texas 79411
806-749-6162
topdog@studiowestid.com
https://www.facebook.com/RockinBox33/