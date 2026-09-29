[LIVE MUSIC] Grace Partridge and the Stardust Cowboys (Amarillo)
[LIVE MUSIC] Grace Partridge and the Stardust Cowboys (Amarillo)
Grace Partridge & The Stardust Cowboys will play LIVE.
Since the building of this dance hall, the Association has evolved from a gathering of former ranch hands to a gathering of any and all people who share the common goal of the preservation of western music and the western lifestyle.
The Western Cowpunchers Association is located at 10501 N U.S. 287, Amarillo, TX 79108 (also referenced in some records as 10401 N U.S. 287)
Western Cowpunchers Association
$15
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Western Cowpunchers Association
806-341-6462
info@westerncowpunchers.com
Artist Group Info
Grace Partridge
Western Cowpunchers Association
10501 N US 287Amarillo, Texas 79118
18066545544
ty@westerncowpunchers.com