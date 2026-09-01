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[LIVE MUSIC] Heroes Night at The Amarillo Symphony's "Happy Holiday Pops"

[LIVE MUSIC] Heroes Night at The Amarillo Symphony's "Happy Holiday Pops"

The Amarillo Symphony invites friends and family to come together for this sparkling celebration of classic, sing-along carols — an Amarillo holiday tradition!

Attendees have three showings to choose from starting with "Heroes Night" Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m., when military veterans and first responders receive FREE admission.

Showings on Saturday, Dec. 19 will start at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

This event is generously supported by Happy State Bank!

*Please note Happy Holiday Pops is a stand-alone concert and is not part of the subscription series.

Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
$30 - $86
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/

Artist Group Info

The Amarillo Symphony
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. Buchanan
Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/