[LIVE MUSIC] Heroes Night at The Amarillo Symphony's "Happy Holiday Pops"
[LIVE MUSIC] Heroes Night at The Amarillo Symphony's "Happy Holiday Pops"
The Amarillo Symphony invites friends and family to come together for this sparkling celebration of classic, sing-along carols — an Amarillo holiday tradition!
Attendees have three showings to choose from starting with "Heroes Night" Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m., when military veterans and first responders receive FREE admission.
Showings on Saturday, Dec. 19 will start at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
This event is generously supported by Happy State Bank!
*Please note Happy Holiday Pops is a stand-alone concert and is not part of the subscription series.
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
$30 - $86
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
Artist Group Info
The Amarillo Symphony
info@amarillosymphony.org
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. BuchananAmarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297