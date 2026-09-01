[LIVE MUSIC] Heroes Night at The Amarillo Symphony's "Happy Holiday Pops"

The Amarillo Symphony invites friends and family to come together for this sparkling celebration of classic, sing-along carols — an Amarillo holiday tradition!

Attendees have three showings to choose from starting with "Heroes Night" Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m., when military veterans and first responders receive FREE admission.

Showings on Saturday, Dec. 19 will start at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

This event is generously supported by Happy State Bank!

*Please note Happy Holiday Pops is a stand-alone concert and is not part of the subscription series.

