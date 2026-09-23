[LIVE MUSIC] HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour: Kelly Hunt and Sara Morgan (Of a Feather) - (Dodge City, Kan.)

DON'T MISS Kelly Hunt, live on the High Plains, with Sara Morgan (Kansas City), as they team up for their folk duo, "Of a Feather." They'll be at Boot Hill Distillery at 8 p.m. CT THURSDAY night, Sept. 24.

Plus, they'll be LIVE ON AIR on "High Plains Morning" on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. CT.

Kelly Hunt premiered the final single from her forthcoming album "Requiem for a Sleepless Night," produced by Dirk Powell (Joan Baez, Rhiannon Giddens, Eric Clapton), September 18 on Compass Records.

Americana Highways premiered “Dreamer,” praising “a song of daydreams and reveries and the allure of the imagination, as Kelly Hunt gently lifts our spirits to the heights with her folksy easy soprano vocals."

“...spare, soul-stirring folk”

— Atwood Magazine

“Hunt’s breathy vocals envelop us—close your eyes & you’ll think you’re listening to Joni Mitchell"

— Folk Alley

“She leverages indie-Americana textures and tones… with plenty of wisdom”

— The Bluegrass Situation

“Kelly Hunt gently lifts our spirits to the heights with her folksy easy soprano vocals"

— Americana Highways