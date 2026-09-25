[LIVE MUSIC] Kelly Hunt, Sara Morgan as "Of a Feather" at Alva Beer Co. (Alva, Okla.)

Alva Beer Co. is proud to be a live music hub for Northwest Oklahoma. We host touring artists, regional favorites, and up-and-coming talent in our spacious event room — complete with great acoustics, cold beer, and a dance floor that doesn’t stay empty for long.

After more than a decade of flying solo, Kelly hunt, the poetic folksinger from Memphis, TN, and Sara Morgan, the brazen singer-songwriter from McGehee, AR, have taken flight together. With harmonies that haunt, lyrics that hit, and a sound that soars, what began as a side project between buddies has morphed into one of the most dynamic duos to come out of Nashville in years. Classic Southern Rock meets a savory blend of Country and Americana on their first co-written singles, “Wild Cotton” and “No Man’s Land.” Apart, they are Kelly Hunt and Sara Morgan. Together, they are Of a Feather.