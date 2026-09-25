© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KANZ 91.1FM in southwest Kansas will be off air for a few hours in the late afternoon or evening of Sept 24. while we work on the tower. You can always listen to HPPR in the player above or on the HPPR APP.

[LIVE MUSIC] Kelly Hunt, Sara Morgan as "Of a Feather" at Ladybird Brewing (Winfield, Kan.)

[LIVE MUSIC] Kelly Hunt, Sara Morgan as "Of a Feather" at Ladybird Brewing (Winfield, Kan.)

After more than a decade of flying solo, Kelly Hunt, the poetic folksinger from Memphis, TN, and Sara Morgan, the brazen singer-songwriter from McGehee, AR, have taken flight together.

With harmonies that haunt, lyrics that hit, and a sound that soars, what began as a side project between buddies has morphed into one of the most dynamic duos to come out of Nashville in years.

Classic Southern Rock meets a savory blend of Country and Americana on their first co-written singles, “Wild Cotton” and “No Man’s Land.” Apart, they are Kelly Hunt and Sara Morgan.

Together, they are Of a Feather.

It's a free show, but remember tip the band and your beertenders!

Ladybird Brewing
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Ladybird Brewing
620-222-0110
drink@ladybird.beer
https://www.ladybird.beer/

Artist Group Info

Of a Feather
kelly@ofafeathermusic.com
https://www.ofafeathermusic.com/
Ladybird Brewing
523 Main St.
Winfield, Kansas 67156
620-222-0110
drink@ladybird.beer
https://www.ladybird.beer/