[LIVE MUSIC] Kelly Hunt, Sara Morgan as "Of a Feather" at Ladybird Brewing (Winfield, Kan.)
[LIVE MUSIC] Kelly Hunt, Sara Morgan as "Of a Feather" at Ladybird Brewing (Winfield, Kan.)
After more than a decade of flying solo, Kelly Hunt, the poetic folksinger from Memphis, TN, and Sara Morgan, the brazen singer-songwriter from McGehee, AR, have taken flight together.
With harmonies that haunt, lyrics that hit, and a sound that soars, what began as a side project between buddies has morphed into one of the most dynamic duos to come out of Nashville in years.
Classic Southern Rock meets a savory blend of Country and Americana on their first co-written singles, “Wild Cotton” and “No Man’s Land.” Apart, they are Kelly Hunt and Sara Morgan.
Together, they are Of a Feather.
It's a free show, but remember tip the band and your beertenders!
Ladybird Brewing
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Ladybird Brewing
620-222-0110
drink@ladybird.beer
Artist Group Info
Of a Feather
kelly@ofafeathermusic.com
Ladybird Brewing
523 Main St.Winfield, Kansas 67156
620-222-0110
drink@ladybird.beer