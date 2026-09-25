[LIVE MUSIC] Kelly Hunt, Sara Morgan as "Of a Feather" at Ladybird Brewing (Winfield, Kan.)

After more than a decade of flying solo, Kelly Hunt, the poetic folksinger from Memphis, TN, and Sara Morgan, the brazen singer-songwriter from McGehee, AR, have taken flight together.

With harmonies that haunt, lyrics that hit, and a sound that soars, what began as a side project between buddies has morphed into one of the most dynamic duos to come out of Nashville in years.

Classic Southern Rock meets a savory blend of Country and Americana on their first co-written singles, “Wild Cotton” and “No Man’s Land.” Apart, they are Kelly Hunt and Sara Morgan.

Together, they are Of a Feather.

It's a free show, but remember tip the band and your beertenders!

