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[LIVE MUSIC] Kelly Hunt with Dirk Powell at Hays Public Library (Kan.)

[LIVE MUSIC] Kelly Hunt with Dirk Powell at Hays Public Library (Kan.)

Folk singer Kelly Hunt joins forces with renowned Cajun/Celtic musician and producer Dirk Powell at Hays Public Library Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Hays Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Hays Public Library
(785) 625-9014
jshields@hayslibrary.org
https://hayslibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

Kelly Hunt
kelly@ofafeathermusic.com
https://www.kellyhuntmusic.com/
Hays Public Library
1205 Main Street
Hays, Kansas