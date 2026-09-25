[LIVE MUSIC] Kelly Hunt with Dirk Powell at Hays Public Library (Kan.)
[LIVE MUSIC] Kelly Hunt with Dirk Powell at Hays Public Library (Kan.)
Folk singer Kelly Hunt joins forces with renowned Cajun/Celtic musician and producer Dirk Powell at Hays Public Library Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Hays Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Hays Public Library
(785) 625-9014
jshields@hayslibrary.org
Artist Group Info
Kelly Hunt
kelly@ofafeathermusic.com
Hays Public Library
1205 Main StreetHays, Kansas