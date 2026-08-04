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LIVE MUSIC: Laurie D. @ The 806 Coffee + Lounge (Amarillo)

LIVE MUSIC: Laurie D. @ The 806 Coffee + Lounge (Amarillo)

Join award-winning Colorado singer-songwriter Laurie D. as she travels through the Southwest and Southeast on her 2026 Southern Music Tour!

Come out for some great music at The 806 Coffee + Lounge in Amarillo!!!

Experience an evening of original songs and favorite classics featuring folk, jazz, blues, country, pop, and acoustic favorites. Laurie has been entertaining audiences for over 40 years with heartfelt storytelling, exceptional musicianship, and engaging performances. She is one of the most notable female jazz guitarists/vocalists in Colorado.

Other Tour Stops• Santa Fe, New Mexico• Amarillo, Texas• Kerrville, Texas• New Orleans, Louisiana• Jacksonville, Florida• Hilton Head Island, South Carolina• Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Whether you're a longtime fan or hearing Laurie for the first time, come enjoy an unforgettable evening of live music in an intimate venue near you.
https://www.facebook.com/share/1D2rWmibUu/

The 806 Coffee + Lounge
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Windchime Productions
3036186850
windchimel@aol.com
https://linktr.ee/LaurieD

Artist Group Info

Laurie Dameron
windchimel@aol.com
https://linktr.ee/LaurieD
The 806 Coffee + Lounge
2812 6th Ave
Amarillo, Texas 79106
(806) 322-1806
booking@the806.com
https://www.the806.com/