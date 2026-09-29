[LIVE MUSIC] Nu-Blu Community Concert (Dodge City, Kan.)

Guitar, Vocals + Bass, Vocals + Banjo + Mandolin

North Carolina-based Nu-Blu, has quickly established themselves as one of the top acoustic acts in the music industry.

Led by husband and wife, Daniel (guitar, vocals) and Carolyn Routh (bass, vocals), Austin Hefflefinger on banjo, and Justin Harrison on mandolin, Nu-Blu delivers a warm, layered Appalachian sound.

Blending seamless vocal harmonies, they deliver upbeat, blazing-fingers pick work as well as gentle, heartwarming ballads, all with a natural togetherness that can’t be faked, creating a connection with your audience and variety to suit fans of any music genre.

Sample Program

• You Win Again – Hank Williams

• Surround Me With Love – Charly McClain

• Knocking On Heaven’s Door – Bob Dylan

• Angel From Montgomery – Bonnie Raitt

• River Of Love – Juice Newton

• Good Hearted Woman – Willie And Waylon

• Shadows Of The Night – Pat Benatar

• Gypsies On Parade – Sawyer Brown

• Back To The Bar Rooms – Merle Haggard

• Little Good News – Anne Murray

• Road To Spencer- Ricky Skaggs

• Mighty Dark To Travel – Bill Monroe

• Can’t You See – Marshall Tucker Band

• Hold On I’m Coming – Sam And Dave

• Sweet Home Alabama – Lynyrd Skynyrd