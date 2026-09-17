[LIVE MUSIC] Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival (Guthrie)
[LIVE MUSIC] Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival (Guthrie)
Join us for a family-friendly festival every second full weekend in October! Stay for a day or camp for up to 8 days.
Experience three stages featuring local, national, and international music, youth competitions, and an open mic stage. Plus, enjoy workshops, camping, jam sessions, food trucks, and local art.
See ya at the Flats!
Cottonwood Flats
$60 - $160
12:01 PM - 11:59 PM, every day through Oct 10, 2026.
Event Supported By
Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival
(405) 282-4446
info@oibf.com
Cottonwood Flats
308 N. 5th St.Guthrie, Oklahoma 73044
(405) 282-4446
info@oibf.com