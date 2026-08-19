[LIVE MUSIC] - Redd & the Paper Flowers (Tennessee Folk/Bluegrass) - Arts in the Sunset

Redd & the Paper Flowers's origin begins in 2021 when Redd Daugherty met Gavin Gregg at Carolina Ale House in Knoxville, TN. Former bassist, Will Ross, invited Gavin to play a set, and since then, Redd and Gavin have been inseparable.

Katie Adams and Colleen d'Alelio were first introduced to Redd and Gavin at the Open Chord Open Mic in Knoxville, TN, as they were building community in a new city. They completed their bachelors at Ithaca University and moved to Knoxville during Katie's master's degree completion at The University of Tennessee.

The group hit a rough patch in February of 2023 after the tragic murder of Redd's dear friend, Jason Cooper, by his roommate. Coop left Rush's Music, a local band instrument rental store that services 90 schools and roughly 3,000 students, to Redd without her knowledge. Redd began working at Rush's in 2011 through her bachelor's and master's degrees before ultimately quitting to teach high school English at L&N STEM Academy--a local, public magnet school in Knoxville. It was at Rush’s Music where she met and befriended Coop, and they remained dear friends until his untimely death.

Their debut album, Appalachian Bell Jar, which they began tracking in January of 2023, was put on hold–as well as touring–until Redd could address the needs of Rush’s Music and the greater, Knoxville music community, which relied on Rush’s.

Members Katie and Gavin were able to quit their previous jobs to help at the music store. Redd credits Katie, Colleen, and Gavin for giving her direction, meaning, and purpose during an intense time of grief and overwhelm, and they credit this tragedy in strengthening their bond as a band and group of best friends. After so much change and loss, it became very clear to the band that each other and their music was the most important priority. Their debut album, Appalachian Bell Jar, released on May 12th 2025. Others have described Redd & The Paper Flowers' music as Appalachian Jazz, Appalachian Folk, and Folk-grass.

While they truly enjoy all of those genre descriptors, the band self identifies as “Living Room Folk.” Their superpower is the energy and joy each band mate pulls from playing music together, and those feelings are often transferred to sweet listeners–making them feel cozy, as if they were receiving a concert in their living room. The band is currently in the studio for their sophomore album, Dead Little Thing, that highlights the struggles of 2023 - 2024, which will release in the fall of 2026. The group is based in Redd’s hometown of Knoxville, TN.