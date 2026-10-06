[LIVE MUSIC] Roach Hoganson Band "This Month Last Year" album rollout party
[LIVE MUSIC] Roach Hoganson Band "This Month Last Year" album rollout party
Come and join the Roach Hoganson Band as they roll out their debut album "This Month Last Year."
They will play some live music and lots of meet and greet time. There will be CD's, vinyl records, thumbdrives, and merch for sale.
Come have an amazing Old Tascosa Brewery Beer, grab some merch, and say, hello!
Old Tascosa Brewing Company/Amarillo Brewing Supply
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Roach Hoganson Band
roachhogansonband@gmail.com
Old Tascosa Brewing Company/Amarillo Brewing Supply
3100 SW 6th AveAmarillo, Texas 79106
806-681-4050
matt@otbrewco.com