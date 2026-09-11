[LIVE MUSIC] Simply Strings returns to St. Joseph Catholic Church (Hays, Kan.)

Don't miss the first fall concert of the Fort Hays State University Music and Theatre season, featuring beautiful compositions by 18th Century Flute Master J. J. Quantz.

This FREE and unique performance highlights flutists Hilary Shepard and Mel Sauer, the best of the Hays Symphony string sections, inside the warm and resonant space of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Donations are always welcome, should you wish o provide financial support to help FHU maintain this cultural gem of western Kansas.

Questions? Call 785-628-4533

