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[LIVE MUSIC] Starlight Theater @ Sam Houston Park - SUMMER MUSIC SERIES

[LIVE MUSIC] Starlight Theater @ Sam Houston Park - SUMMER MUSIC SERIES

Amarillo Parks & Recreation is celebrating the 70th year of Starlight Theater! This year, we're starting 30 minutes earlier.

Join us this summer at Sam Houston Park for live music featuring a different local band and opener every week. Enjoy food trucks, vendors, playgrounds, and a beautiful park on your Tuesday evenings in Amarillo.

2026 LINEUP
--------------------
June 2nd
Opener: Arieon Keller Music
Featured Band: Geezers Gone Wild

June 9th
Opener: Brannon Oliver & Co.
Featured Band: Velvet Funk

June 16th
Opener: Gas-Station Sushi
Featured Band: Stealing Handshakes

June 23rd
Opener: Brandon Trey Borup
Featured Band: Big G & The Tradewinds

June 30th
***NO CONCERT THIS EVENING!!! Taking a break for Independence Day!***

July 7th
Opener: Dani Bee
Featured Band: Old Dog Tray

July 14th
Opener: Ezekiel Johnston
Featured Band: Pocket Break

July 21st
Opener: Hank Vincent
Featured Band: The Repeat Offenders

July 28th
Opener: Chelsi Woods
Featured Band: The Prairie Dogs

August 4th
Opener: Mia Spidel
Featured Band: Touching Voodoo

August 11th
Opener: Gas-Station Sushi
Featured Band: Insufficient Funds

We'd like to thank Music Friendly Texas here in Amarillo for finding openers this year, as well as Raising Canes, Education Credit Union, and KAMR Local 4 KCIT Fox 14 for sponsoring this event.

Make sure to follow our page to receive reminders the day of, as well as information like which food truck will be in attendance and what genre of music you'll be hearing!

Also, we're super excited to enter our 70th year of this free concert-series! If you have been coming to Starlight Theater, we'd love to hear from you. Send us a message on Facebook and let us know how long you've been coming!

Sam Houston Park
Every 4 weeks through Jun 23, 2026.
Tuesday: 06:30 PM - 09:00 PM

Event Supported By

City of Amarillo Parks and Rec. Dept

Artist Group Info

jennyinzerillo@gmail.com
Sam Houston Park
4101 Line
Amarillo, Texas 79105
678-851-0939
jparker.aucf@gmail.com