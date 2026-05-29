[LIVE MUSIC] Starlight Theater @ Sam Houston Park - SUMMER MUSIC SERIES
[LIVE MUSIC] Starlight Theater @ Sam Houston Park - SUMMER MUSIC SERIES
Amarillo Parks & Recreation is celebrating the 70th year of Starlight Theater! This year, we're starting 30 minutes earlier.
Join us this summer at Sam Houston Park for live music featuring a different local band and opener every week. Enjoy food trucks, vendors, playgrounds, and a beautiful park on your Tuesday evenings in Amarillo.
2026 LINEUP
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June 2nd
Opener: Arieon Keller Music
Featured Band: Geezers Gone Wild
June 9th
Opener: Brannon Oliver & Co.
Featured Band: Velvet Funk
June 16th
Opener: Gas-Station Sushi
Featured Band: Stealing Handshakes
June 23rd
Opener: Brandon Trey Borup
Featured Band: Big G & The Tradewinds
June 30th
***NO CONCERT THIS EVENING!!! Taking a break for Independence Day!***
July 7th
Opener: Dani Bee
Featured Band: Old Dog Tray
July 14th
Opener: Ezekiel Johnston
Featured Band: Pocket Break
July 21st
Opener: Hank Vincent
Featured Band: The Repeat Offenders
July 28th
Opener: Chelsi Woods
Featured Band: The Prairie Dogs
August 4th
Opener: Mia Spidel
Featured Band: Touching Voodoo
August 11th
Opener: Gas-Station Sushi
Featured Band: Insufficient Funds
We'd like to thank Music Friendly Texas here in Amarillo for finding openers this year, as well as Raising Canes, Education Credit Union, and KAMR Local 4 KCIT Fox 14 for sponsoring this event.
Make sure to follow our page to receive reminders the day of, as well as information like which food truck will be in attendance and what genre of music you'll be hearing!
Also, we're super excited to enter our 70th year of this free concert-series! If you have been coming to Starlight Theater, we'd love to hear from you. Send us a message on Facebook and let us know how long you've been coming!
Tuesday: 06:30 PM - 09:00 PM