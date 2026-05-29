[LIVE MUSIC] Starlight Theater @ Sam Houston Park - SUMMER MUSIC SERIES

Amarillo Parks & Recreation is celebrating the 70th year of Starlight Theater! This year, we're starting 30 minutes earlier.

Join us this summer at Sam Houston Park for live music featuring a different local band and opener every week. Enjoy food trucks, vendors, playgrounds, and a beautiful park on your Tuesday evenings in Amarillo.

2026 LINEUP

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June 2nd

Opener: Arieon Keller Music

Featured Band: Geezers Gone Wild

June 9th

Opener: Brannon Oliver & Co.

Featured Band: Velvet Funk

June 16th

Opener: Gas-Station Sushi

Featured Band: Stealing Handshakes

June 23rd

Opener: Brandon Trey Borup

Featured Band: Big G & The Tradewinds

June 30th

***NO CONCERT THIS EVENING!!! Taking a break for Independence Day!***

July 7th

Opener: Dani Bee

Featured Band: Old Dog Tray

July 14th

Opener: Ezekiel Johnston

Featured Band: Pocket Break

July 21st

Opener: Hank Vincent

Featured Band: The Repeat Offenders

July 28th

Opener: Chelsi Woods

Featured Band: The Prairie Dogs

August 4th

Opener: Mia Spidel

Featured Band: Touching Voodoo

August 11th

Opener: Gas-Station Sushi

Featured Band: Insufficient Funds

We'd like to thank Music Friendly Texas here in Amarillo for finding openers this year, as well as Raising Canes, Education Credit Union, and KAMR Local 4 KCIT Fox 14 for sponsoring this event.

Make sure to follow our page to receive reminders the day of, as well as information like which food truck will be in attendance and what genre of music you'll be hearing!

Also, we're super excited to enter our 70th year of this free concert-series! If you have been coming to Starlight Theater, we'd love to hear from you. Send us a message on Facebook and let us know how long you've been coming!