[LIVE MUSIC] "That 70s Show with Jim Witter" (Pratt, Kan. Community Concert)
[LIVE MUSIC] "That 70s Show with Jim Witter" (Pratt, Kan. Community Concert)
Join the Pratt Community Concert Series for a rip-roaring 70’s house party on a Saturday night in 1979 featuring piano, drums, guitar, bass and vocals.
Jim and his friends have been practicing for the talent show at school and are ready to perform hits like “Midnight At The Oasis,” “Bad Bad Leroy Brown,” “Killing Me Softly,” “Tie A Yellow Ribbon,” and many, many more!
Community concert season-ticket holders, and members of the Southwest Kansas Community Concert Series, get to enjoy reciprocal tickets to the full schedule of shows this 2026/2027 season at Pratt, Hutchinson, Great Bend and Liberal. Consider becoming a member!
Pratt Community College - Carpenter Auditorium
$15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Pratt Community Concert Association
mistyb@prattcc.edu
Artist Group Info
Jim Witter
Pratt Community College - Carpenter Auditorium
348 NE St 61Pratt, Kansas 67124