[LIVE MUSIC] The Amarillo Symphony presents Tchaikovsky's Fourth
[LIVE MUSIC] The Amarillo Symphony presents Tchaikovsky's Fourth
Conductor George Jackson opens the Amarillo Symphony season with the lyrical beauty of Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto, followed by the explosive passion of Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony.
Violinist: Aubree Oliverson
Repertoire:
Alex Berko: "Look Up"
Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
$30 - $86
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
The Amarillo Symphony
info@amarillosymphony.org
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. BuchananAmarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297