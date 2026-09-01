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[LIVE MUSIC] The Amarillo Symphony presents Tchaikovsky's Fourth

Violinist Aubree Oliverson

[LIVE MUSIC] The Amarillo Symphony presents Tchaikovsky's Fourth

Conductor George Jackson opens the Amarillo Symphony season with the lyrical beauty of Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto, followed by the explosive passion of Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony.

Violinist: Aubree Oliverson

Repertoire:
Alex Berko: "Look Up"
Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4

Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
$30 - $86
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

The Amarillo Symphony
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. Buchanan
Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/