[LIVE MUSIC] The Satin Dollz pump up the patriotism at Pampa Community Concert (Texas)

The patriotic vocal and dance quintet Satin Dollz will perform live in concert at M.K. Brown Auditorium in Pampa on Monday, October 19, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Formed in 2005 in Hollywood, CA, The Satin Dollz are a glamorous fusion of vintage elegance and contemporary flair. Inspired by the WWII-era USO Camp Shows, these pin-up darlings are a dazzling international ensemble of vocalists and tap dancers who bring the Golden Age of entertainment to life with their tight vocal harmonies, high-energy tap dancing, and sparkling charisma...all wrapped up in a retro bow.

The Satin Dollz have troupes in London, Paris, Rome, NYC, and Nashville. They've performed alongside the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra.

Their shows feature timeless favorites like "Straighten Up and Fly Right," "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," "Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree," and more!

Click here for a sample: https://youtu.be/SiISD1BILiQ?si=ee-eoBg5eB0APCcr

The Pampa Community Concert Association has been presenting internationally acclaimed artists to the community since 1944. This all-volunteer nonprofit organization is committed to enriching the cultural life in the Texas Panhandle through live performances. Thanks to the generosity of Patrons and Corporate Members, these concerts can be offered at affordable, family friendly prices.