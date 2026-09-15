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[LIVE MUSIC] Tri-State Fair and Rodeo Parade featuring Josh Weathers (Amarillo)

[LIVE MUSIC] Tri-State Fair and Rodeo Parade featuring Josh Weathers (Amarillo)

The 50th annual Tri-State Fair and Rodeo Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. downtown Polk Street!

The fair grounds open at 11 a.m. Saturday and country soul singer Josh Weathers

Tri-State Exposition / Tri-State Fair & Rodeo
$5 - $50
10:00 AM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tri-State Fair
(806) 376-7767
https://www.tristatefair.com/

Artist Group Info

Josh Weathers
https://joshweathers.com/
Tri-State Exposition / Tri-State Fair & Rodeo
3301 se 10th street
Amarillo, Texas 79104a
806-674-8463
awamarillowaddle@hotmail.com