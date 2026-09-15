[LIVE MUSIC] Tri-State Fair and Rodeo Parade featuring Josh Weathers (Amarillo)
[LIVE MUSIC] Tri-State Fair and Rodeo Parade featuring Josh Weathers (Amarillo)
The 50th annual Tri-State Fair and Rodeo Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. downtown Polk Street!
The fair grounds open at 11 a.m. Saturday and country soul singer Josh Weathers
Tri-State Exposition / Tri-State Fair & Rodeo
$5 - $50
10:00 AM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Tri-State Fair
(806) 376-7767
Artist Group Info
Josh Weathers
Tri-State Exposition / Tri-State Fair & Rodeo
3301 se 10th streetAmarillo, Texas 79104a
806-674-8463
awamarillowaddle@hotmail.com