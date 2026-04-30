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Living Room Concert featuring Ashley Sofia

Living Room Concert featuring Ashley Sofia

Join us for an evening of music featuring Ashley Sofia. Sofia's alt country meets folk rock sounds and soothing voice will transport you. She was raised in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, just a quarter mile from her grandparents’ apple orchard. The rugged beauty and solitude of her surroundings shaped her voice early, and by seventeen, she was writing songs strongly rooted in place and experience.

Agora: The Gathering Place
Free will donation at the door.
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026

Artist Group Info

Ashley Sofia
contact@handhewnent.com
https://www.ashleysofia.com/
Agora: The Gathering Place
504 W Broadway
Leoti, Kansas 67861
(620) 401-9068
agora.wc2021@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/agora.leoti