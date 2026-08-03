Lovegrass Music Festival

Lovegrass: Where Art, Music, and Community come together.

✨Lovegrass Daily Schedule ✨

Three days of incredible music, workshops, camping, jamming, community, and memories you'll be talking about long after the weekend is over.

We intentionally designed this schedule so you don't have to choose between experiences! No sprinting from stage to stage wondering what you're missing - you can truly experience everything Lovegrass has to offer.

A few "can't miss" moments:

🪕 Friday workshops with 80 Proof Alice and The Matchsellers

🎨 Interactive leather & blacksmithing workshops

🎺 Saturday morning festival parade

🎻 Fiddle workshop with 2025 IBMA award winner Maddie Denton

🎶 Rolling Stone featured Johnny Mullenax Band Friday night

🏆 3-time 2026 IBMA nominated East Nash Grass Saturday night

🔥 Campground jams that keep the music going long after the stages go quiet.

Whether you're coming to learn, play, dance, camp, or simply relax by the lake with great people and world-class music... there's something happening from morning until night.

What's the ONE event you absolutely can't miss? Drop it in the comments!

If you've been thinking about coming, consider this your sign. We'd love to welcome you to the Lovegrass family. Register for your tickets today! Link in comments 👇