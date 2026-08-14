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Lunch Bunch

Lunch Bunch

Calling all folks 50 and better! Come enjoy a hot sit-down lunch while making new friends. This is a partnership with High Plains Food Bank, WT AmeriCorps, and the Mary E. Bivins Foundation.

Warford Activity Center
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM, every day through Dec 31, 2026.

Event Supported By

City of Amarillo: Parks and Rec Senior Services
8066788359
kari.bachman@amarillo.gov
https://www.amarilloparks.org/

Artist Group Info

kari.bachman@amarillo.gov
Warford Activity Center
1330 NW 18th Ave
Amarillo, 79107
(806) 803-9785
contact@amarilloparks.org
https://www.amarilloparks.org/warford-center