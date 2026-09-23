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Mad Scientist Ball

Mad Scientist Ball

Science gets weird at this ELECTRIFYING adults-only event at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

To cap off their 50th anniversary, DHDC's famous Mad Scientist Ball returns to help fund another 50 years of discoveries! Tickets purchases include open bar access, food concocted by Black Fig Catering, live music, and an adults-only night that will EXCITE as mad scientist from all walks of life come together.

Explore the new Ice Dinosaurs exhibit and enjoy a night benefiting discoveries for learners across the High Plains.

Don Harrington Discovery Center
07:00 PM - 11:45 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

cdominguez@dhdc.org
Don Harrington Discovery Center
1200 Streit Drive
Amarillo, Texas 79106
8063559547
dhdc.org