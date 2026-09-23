Science gets weird at this ELECTRIFYING adults-only event at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

To cap off their 50th anniversary, DHDC's famous Mad Scientist Ball returns to help fund another 50 years of discoveries! Tickets purchases include open bar access, food concocted by Black Fig Catering, live music, and an adults-only night that will EXCITE as mad scientist from all walks of life come together.

Explore the new Ice Dinosaurs exhibit and enjoy a night benefiting discoveries for learners across the High Plains.