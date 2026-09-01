Made In America: Celebrate 250!
Made In America: Celebrate 250!
Rossitza Jekova-Goza & Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin
Mary Elizabeth Bowden, trumpet
John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine
Steve Reich: Duet | Brittany Green: Testify!
Jeff Scott: 'Athena' Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra
Aaron Copeland: Symphony No.3
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
The Amarillo Symphony
info@amarillosymphony.org
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. BuchananAmarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297