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Made In America: Celebrate 250!

Made In America: Celebrate 250!

Rossitza Jekova-Goza & Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin
Mary Elizabeth Bowden, trumpet

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine
Steve Reich: Duet | Brittany Green: Testify!
Jeff Scott: 'Athena' Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra
Aaron Copeland: Symphony No.3

Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

The Amarillo Symphony
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. Buchanan
Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/