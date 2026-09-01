Masters at Play: Ravel and Baker
Masters at Play: Ravel and Baker
Espen Lilleslåtten, violin | Dennis Parker, cello
Willis Delony, piano
Willis Delony: Pastorale
Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio | David Baker: Roots II
Arts in the Sunset
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
Artist Group Info
Chamber Music Amarillo
info@amarillosymphony.org
Arts in the Sunset
3701 Plains Blvd.Amarillo, Texas 79102
806-354-8802
director@amarilloartinstitute.org