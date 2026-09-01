© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Masters at Play: Ravel and Baker

Masters at Play: Ravel and Baker

Espen Lilleslåtten, violin | Dennis Parker, cello
Willis Delony, piano

Willis Delony: Pastorale
Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio | David Baker: Roots II

Arts in the Sunset
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
http://amarillosymphony.org

Artist Group Info

Chamber Music Amarillo
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/cma/
Arts in the Sunset
3701 Plains Blvd.
Amarillo, Texas 79102
806-354-8802
director@amarilloartinstitute.org
artsinthesunset.org